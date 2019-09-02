Joseph Kravcar, age 95, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Preceded in death by his wife: RoseMarie (nee Hercik), his son: William J. Kravcar, and his sister: Tekla Kerzich. He is survived by his sons: Thomas (Vicki) and Michael (Rob), his grandchildren: Matthew, Brian and Kristen and his great-grandchildren: Natalie, Andrew and Kora.
Joseph was a retiree with 42 years’ service as a Department Supervisor from Western Electric Hawthorne Works in Cicero, Illinois where he also supervised the installation of the plant’s first computer system. He was also their First Aid Instructor and President of the Hunting and Fishing Club. He was active civically throughout his life and supported his local community by serving as a Precinct Captain in Cook County for 26 years and locally as head of the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
A graveside gervice will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens with Father Keith McClellan officiating.
