Joseph "Joe" Nicholas Manczunski July 25, 1971 - Sept. 18, 2019

Joseph "Joe" Nicholas Manczunski, 48, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Joe was born on July 25, 1971, in South Bend, Indiana, to Nicholas and Christina (Breen) Manczunski.
Surviving are his children, Emily Manczunski of Plymouth and Nicholas "Nicky" Manczunski of La Porte; mother, Christina Manczunski of La Porte; partner, Tera Evans-Braddam of La Porte; aunt, Mandy (Alex) Bujecker of South Bend; uncle, Bill (Marie) Manczunski of South Bend; cousin, Evan Bujecker of North Carolina; numerous other cousins; as well as many, many wonderful friends. He was preceded by his father; sister, Emily Manczunski; and grandmother, Julie Manczunski.
Joe was the owner of and a mechanic at Breen Auto. His favorite past times included working on cars; he was so talented in his shop. Joe often had "50 million projects" involving cars. He enjoyed "burn-outs", camping, fishing and things that go "bang". More than anything, Joe loved "Man Nights" with his son, Nicky and "Hacienda Dates" with his daughter, Emily. Joe was a great friend that put others first and would do anything for almost anyone.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Cremation will follow the service.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Joe was a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and his visitation will be the same. Please feel free to wear your favorite automotive or "hot rod" T-shirt.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Tera Evans-Braddam, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
