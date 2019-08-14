Joseph F. Pace Nov. 9, 1963 - Aug. 3, 2019

Joseph F. Pace, 55, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. in his home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug.16, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Laffe Marcum officiating. Private burial will take place in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born Nov. 9, 1963, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Velmer and Rose (Carter) Pace.
Surviving are two sisters, Donna (John) Milcarek of La Porte, Indiana and Helen Sookradge of Michigan City, Indiana; two nieces, Jacqueline Jenkins and Jessica Sookradge; and two nephews, Joseph and Joshua Sookradge.
Joseph had worked as a steel worker at Silgan Containers, La Porte, Indiana. He enjoyed gardening, yard work and was a true believer in the U.S. Constitution.
