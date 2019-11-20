Joseph Dorlin Tawney Jr. Sept. 15, 1961 - Nov. 16, 2019

Joseph Dorlin Tawney Jr., 58, of New Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Joseph was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 15, 1961, to Joseph Sr. and Barbara (Herr) Tawney.
Joseph, known by his co-workers and friends as Joe, but as Joey to his family. He was a machine operator at Aero Metals for 21 years. He was a diehard Steelers fan and you could always find him sitting in his recliner watching the games every Sunday. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July, and he loved fireworks. He put on big firework displays every year for family and friends, as well as for a local doctor and a church in La Porte. He was a single parent and devoted his life to raising and caring for his daughter.
He was proceeded in death by his father Joseph Tawney Sr., grandparents Gorman and Ada (Grove) Tawney and grandparents Chester and Lavinia (Corman) Herr.
Surviving is his mother Barbara Tawney of New Carlisle, his daughter Kiana (Chris) Ward of Michigan City, one sister Cindy Woodruff of Michigan City, and four brothers; Paul (Robin) Tawney of Pottawatomie Park, Mark Tawney of New Carlisle, Darrell (Jen) Tawney of Ora, Dwayne (Paula) Tawney of Trail Creek, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation services handled by Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislfh.com. (219) 874-4214.
