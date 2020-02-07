Jose Segovia, 73, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 6:33 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Dennis Pickens officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
