Johnnie Coats III Jan. 12, 1961- Oct. 17, 2019

Johnnie Coats III, 58, of La Porte, Indiana, was called home after a brief illness Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Jan. 12, 1961, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Johnnie Coats II and Sammie Ella (Floyd) Coats.
He is survived by his four sisters, Ruby Coats, Brinda Coats of La Porte, Indiana, Marline Coats of Atlanta, Georgia and Sandra Coats of Lafayette, Indiana; three brothers, Morris (Anna) Coats of Carmel, Indiana, James Coats, Troy Coats of La Porte, Indiana; a half brother Herbert Lockhart of Chicago, Illinois as well as nieces, a great-niece and nephews, great-nephews, Nicole Coats,Chasiti Stanley, Sky (Anthwon) Thomas, Demetrius Coats, Johnnie, Monica, and Emily Coats, Nicholas and Zion Greer, James Coats Jr., Mason Hervey, Drayson Fortenberry, Asa, Ezra, Ira, Nya Thomas, Jerome Foster Jr. and Marla Foster.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Coats II and Sammie Ella (Floyd) Coats, sister, Shirley Stanley, half brother Jerome Foster.
Johnnie was a tool and die maker at Dwyer Instruments Inc. Growing up Johnnie enjoyed competing and talking about Martial Arts. As a boy he had aspirations and dreams of becoming a Martial Arts professional. He enjoyed hanging out and spending time with family and friends. To get to know him was to love him. He had a subtle sense of humor. He was good at capturing your attention with his life stories and experiences. He was a free spirited guy who did it his way.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Curtis Gillispie officiating. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Your kind expressions of sympathy is deeply appreciated and gratefully acknowledged by the family of Johnnie Coats III
Memorial contributions can be made to the family of Johnnnie Coats III.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
