John Wayne Bailey Feb. 26, 1963 - Aug. 5, 2019

John Wayne Bailey, 56, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 3:44 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.
He was born Feb. 26, 1963, in South Bend, Indiana, to Ollie and Lola (Blackburn) Bailey.
John was a truck driver for his family’s business, Bailey Trucking and Excavating.
Surviving are two sisters, Loretta (Steve) King and Dorothy Biller both of La Porte; two brothers, James Plotner of La Porte and Tom Plotner of Nipmo, California; many special nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Jill.
Preceding him in death were parents; two brothers, Rick Bailey and Robert Plotner; and three sisters, Sue Plotner, Mary (Plotner) Taylor and Lois Plotner.
Cremation will take place. A private family gathering will be held. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
