John Talbot Gehr, 62, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana, with Rev. Dennis Blaney officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday at Notre Dame Catholic Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
