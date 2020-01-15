John "Rob" Franklin Williams Nov. 24, 1952 - Jan. 13, 2020

John "Rob" Franklin Williams Jr., 67, of Kingsford Heights, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his residence.
Rob was born in La Porte, Indiana, on Nov. 24, 1952 to John Franklin and Yvonne Marie (Allen) Williams.
On June 22, 1991 in Kingsford Heights, Indiana, he married Pamela Giggy who survives. Also surviving are his children, Jenny (Keith) Budd of Buffalo, Illinois, Cassie Stephens of Knoxville, Tennessee, Dustin Stephansen of Kingsford Heights, Jason (Patricia) Stephansen of Kingsford Heights, and Natasha Stephansen of Kingsford Heights; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom Williams of La Porte, Steve (Carla) Williams of Union City, Michigan and Sharon Williams of La Porte; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Williams; and two granddaughters.
Rob was a laborer for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsbury. Rob loved the Chicago Cubs and the Bears. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Most importantly, Rob enjoyed family time, especially hugs from his grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Cremation will take place following the service.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Pamela Williams, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
