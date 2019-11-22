John M. Thompson Jan. 14, 1941 - Nov. 19, 2019

John M. Thompson, 78, of Wanatah, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after battling a long illness.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Anthony and Pauline (Cox) Niegos.
Mr. Thompson was a truck driver for over 30 years. He enjoyed working at flea markets following retirement in 1987. He became a pastor in 2009 and enjoyed working on cars, gardening and fishing. He was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first and will be deeply missed. His famous words “I'm not preaching at you, but…”
On March 9, 1968 he married his soulmate Sharon Berry, who survives. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Benita (Thompson) Harvey, and two brothers, David Thompson and Daniel Niegos.
He is also survived by six children, John Thompson Jr., Lori Ann Syed, Cheryl (David) Detamore, Regina Hoffmann, Sparkle Oliver and Nevaeh Stambaugh. Also surviving are six grandchildren Carl (Linda) Cayhill, David Detamore Jr., John Detamore, Crystal (Bruce) Robinson, Justin Hoffmann and Ashley (Charles) Ross. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Newhard Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family through the Newhard Funeral Home.
