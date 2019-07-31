John "Johnny" James Klosinski Feb. 24, 1947 - July 27, 2019

John "Johnny" James Klosinski, 72, passed away on July 27, 2019, in Niles, Michigan, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 24, 1947 to Walter and Evelyn (Enders) Klosinski in Michigan City, Indiana.
John was a member of our armed forces and is a veteran of the United States Navy. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was aboard the U.S.S. Independence from April 1966 to August 1968. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, John worked for his father at the family restaurant for some time before getting a job at Bethlehem Steel. From there he became an electrician and retired from Weil-McLain with over 30 years of service. John had a love for fishing and riding his Harley when he had it. John was also very patriotic and is a member of the NRA and the American Legion.
John is survived by his five children, Joe (Ryan) Klosinski of South Bend, Indiana, Deb (Brian) Klink of Niles, Michigan, Jim (Mary) of Granger, Indiana, Mike Klosinski of Mishawaka, Indiana and Michelle Wright-Weiss (Michael). He is also survived by brothers Tim (Nancy) Klosinski of Lake Havasu, Arizona and Rich Klosinski of Lake Havasu, Arizona. John is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Evelyn as well as his sister Judy.
A memorial service for John will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St.
The family asks instead of receiving flowers, please make memorial donations to Caring Circle-Hospice of Michigan 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph MI 49085 or at www.caring-circle.org.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com
