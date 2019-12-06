John "Jack" G. Taylor Aug. 22, 1930 - Dec. 3, 2019

John “Jack” G. Taylor, 89, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Jack was born Aug. 22, 1930, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late J. Garland Taylor and Leona (Holloway) Taylor.
On May 3, 1952 Jack married Virginia H. Shepherd who survives.
Jack was a graduate of La Porte High School Class of 1949. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving four years during the Korean conflict. He worked for General Telephone as the commercial manager in Hobart until joining his father and brother in the insurance firm of J. Garland Taylor and Sons in 1960. The firm later merged to become Hargrave, Boston and Taylor and then General Insurance Services.
Jack was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus St. Michaels Council 1542, American Legion Post 83 and Beechwood Men’s Club.
Jack leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia; two daughters, Debra Kehoe of Dyer, Indiana and Patricia Cundiff of Lexington, Kentucky; two sons, Steven (Ella) Taylor and Jeffrey (Myra) Taylor, both of La Porte, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jason Gorman, Todd (Alicia) Gorman, Amy Gorman, Tara (Joel) Bowling, Taylor (Beth) Cundiff, Janelle (Aaron) Hembree, Jayton, Coleman and Elisha Taylor; and eight great-grandchildren; sister in laws, Sylvia Shepherd of La Porte, Indiana and Catherine Taylor of Portage, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald in 1969; sisters, Norma Jean (David) Hannon, Rose Mary (Thomas) Corcoran and Catherine (Philip) Cantwell; and brothers, Bill Taylor and Jerry (Catherine) Taylor.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Vigil service will be held Friday, at 6:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Cremation has taken place. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery. Reverend Bill O’Toole will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy Assn, 107 N. Pennsylvania Street Suite 804, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 or the Donor’s Favorite Charity.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
