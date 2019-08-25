John F. Becker "Jack" peacefully passed away in Sun Lakes, Arizona, on Aug. 22, 2019. Jack was born on March 12, 1932, in Medford, Massachusetts, to Daniel and Annie Becker.
Jack attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and held a bachelor’s degree in engineering administration. He joined Bethlehem Steel in 1953 as a member of the firm's loop course management training program. He helped design and specify equipment for the sheet and tin mill during the construction of the Burns Harbor Plant. He was promoted to superintendent of the cold strip mill. He later served as director of outside processing services. He was with Bethlehem Steel for 39 years.
He was an Army veteran and served in England during the Korean War as a battalion supply officer. He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans Post 619.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon; daughters Holly Hennessy (Scott) and Jull Osleger (Alex); son, Dr. Craig Becker (Camilla); and seven grandchildren, Samantha (Craig), Heather, Amanda, Alex, Lexi, Shannon and Annika.
Funeral Services, in John's honor, will be held at Green Acres Chapel, 401 N Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona 85257, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Donations may be sent to Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (P.O. Box 11479 Chandler, AZ 85248) or Jewish War Veterans Post 619.
