John Allen Hauskins, 74, husband of Carey Lynn Hauskins for 53 years, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Michigan City, to the late James and Lucille Hauskins.
He graduated from Elston High School and then served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Chicago Cubs Fan and an avid scratch golfer in his prime. He enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends of the Men’s Club at Michigan City Municipal Golf Course. He enjoyed times with his family and had a fantastic sense of humor. He attended St. Stanislaus Parish and sang in the choir.
