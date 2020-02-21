John Alan Schwenk, 73, of La Porte, died at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 of heart failure at La Porte Hospital. John was the fourth child of eight children born to the late Rev. Ward and Alberta (Slagle) Schwenk in La Porte, Indiana. John was a self employed construction worker in the La Porte area. He also lived in and worked in Minnesota, Alaska and Kansas.
John was of German ancestry (fifth generation); by relatives immigrated to the Unites States in the 1850s. As a young boy he traveled to both East and West Africa with his missionary parents. He later spent summer at Camp J.I.M. and developed a love of the outdoors and travel. He attended schools in Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio.
