Joel Scott Miller Feb. 14, 1951 - Nov. 17, 2019

Joel Scott Miller, 68 of La Porte passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Joel was born Feb. 14, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana, to the late James and Mary (Kish) Miller.
On July 11, 1986 Joel married Gwen Agnew who survives with a daughter, Nicole Miller of La Porte; sons, Rick (Jodie) Miller of Louisville, Kentucky, Nathan Miller of La Porte; grandchildren, Blake and Brent Miller; sisters, Joan Gehr of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Jeani (Elijah) Toscano of Orange, California; brother, Jeff (Louise) Miller and Jay Miller of San Diego, California; his aunt, Helen Romain of Seattle, Washington; cousins, Gary (Jude Siddall) Romain, Andy Giba, David Noel, Michael Clark, Nancy Love, Cindy Peffer, Amanda Clark, Nancy Kish, Neil Scheid; nieces and nephews, Joe Quigley, Katy Gartland, Rose Lees, Buck Quigley, Jeremy Ewing, Matt Ewing, Laura Ewing, Bob McInerney, Jack McInerney, Meanie McInerney, Tom McInerney, Jennie Campbell, Jamie Campbell, Jessica Campbell, Samantha Swanson, Kelly Gehr; a special friend, Brandon Stapleton; and his loyal band of brothers.
Joel retired from Wheeler Technologies in sales and design. He graduated form Indiana University in Bloomington, was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City, attended Faith Fellowship Church of God, and coached La Porte Special Olympics.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to La Porte County Special Olympics, c/o Karen Lyness, 222 Lawndale Place, Michigan City, Indiana 46350.
Remember Joel in your heart as a giving loving, husband, father, sibling, uncle and friend.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
