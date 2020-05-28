Joe L. Milner, age 88, of Porter, Indiana, passed away on May 24, 2020. He was born on Dec. 15, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Lyle Milner and Margarite (Kness) Headley.
Joe is survived by his children, Michael (Linda) Milner, William (Grace) Milner, Jeff (Lois) Milner, Sally (David) Derr and Sherry (Alan) Bixby; brother, Robert Milner and lots and lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rosemary (Cunningham) Milner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.