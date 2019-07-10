Joe L. Cooper Sr. Sept. 28, 1938 - July 1, 2019

Joe L. Cooper Sr., 80, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday July 1, 2019 at La Porte Hospital in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Houston, Mississippi, the son of Willie Cooper Jr. and Odessa (Pulliam) Cooper.
Joe was the founding pastor of the Greater Harvest Full Gospel Church of La Porte. He worked for Whirlpool for 30 years before retiring. Even after retiring, Joe enjoyed keeping busy with numerous other part time jobs and activities. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, watching sports, and even got into politics. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family. He and his wife, Lu, lived in Arizona for 15 years before returning home in 2013 to be closer to their family.
On June 20, 1981, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Lula (Jeffries) Cooper who survives him.
He is also survived by his five sons, Timothy Cooper, Terrance Cooper, Joe Cooper, Jr., Shane Cooper, David Cooper; two daughters, Deanna O'Brien, Tania (Charles) Taylor; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret (Jerry) Hunt, Ernestine (David) Goldstein; sister-in-law, Versie Jeffries; two brother-in-laws, Solomon Jeffries, Ernest (Margaret) Jeffries, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by both his parents, son, Douglas Jeffries, brother, John Buchanan, and two sisters, Nettie M. Jackson, and Sharon Buchanan.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.