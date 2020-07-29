A Celebration of Life for Joan Wright, who died May 2, 2020 at the age of 81, will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at VFW Post 1130, 181 McClung Road, La Porte. The burial of her cremated remains will take place in Door Village Cemetery prior to the Celebration at 4 p.m. Due to Indiana executive orders, anyone attending the celebration will be required to wear face masks. Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte is in charge of arrangements.