Joan Schlager Nov. 2, 1931 - Nov. 18, 2019

Joan Schlager, 88, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Joan was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Wautoma, Wisconsin, to the late Henry and Angeline (Michalak) Bielmeier.
Joan was a register nurse for many years. She graduated from Purdue North Central School of Nursing and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was a past president of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and a member of the Women’s Better Business Association. She enjoyed gardening, painting and needlework.
Joan is survived by four daughters, Carol Radke of Indianapolis, Indiana, Cathy (Glen) Sims of La Porte, Indiana, Charlene Saulsgiver of La Porte, Indiana, Chris (Greg) Rouleau of Bakersfield, California; a son, Rudy (Mary Jo) Schlager Jr. of La Porte, Indiana; five grandchildren, Manda (Rich) Szewczyk, Danielle (Robert) Edgecomb, Stephanie (Craig) Leffert, Brian (Brandy) Bechinski, Chelsea Rouleau; step grandchildren, Carrie (John) DeGrotte, Jamie Saulsgiver; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tom (Carol) Bielmeier of Wisconsin.
Joan was preceded in death by sisters, Edith Hunt, Marge Oksuita, Rosemary Henke and brothers, Henry Bielmeier and John Bielmeier; and her son-in-law, Don Saulsgiver.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asera Hospice, 808 Vale Park Road Suite 200, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 or National Association of the Deaf, 8630 Fenton St., Suite 820 / Silver Spring, MD 20910-3819.
