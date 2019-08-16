Joan Lucille Pearson July 7, 1932 - Aug. 14, 2019

Joan Lucille Pearson, 87, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana and from 9:15-10 a.m. Monday at the Queen of All Saints Church Legacy Center.
She was born July 7, 1932, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Joseph and Julia Magon. On Jan. 15, 1955 she married her loving husband Robert W. Pearson who survives in Michigan City.
Also surviving are her two children, Scott and his wife Susan Pearson and Sherri Pearson and her husband Stephen Schuster; daughter-in-law, Chrissy Ennis and her husband Andrew Ennis; eight grandchildren, Zachary Pearson, Holly Pearson, Mitchell Pearson, Kayla Pearson, Evan Pearson, Kelsey Pearson, Grant Pearson and Noah Pearson; two great-grandchildren, Molly Pearson and Grayson Hoffman; and her sister-in-law, Laverne Cheslock.
Joan was preceded in death by her son, Barry Pearson; and great-granddaughter, Lucille Pearson.
Joan worked side by side with her husband building their businesses, Beechwood Mobile Home and Pearson Tax Accounting. She devoted many years of her life as a loving mother raising her three children. She loved gardening, feeding the birds and feeding everyone who came to visit. Joan had a silly and loving side that will be greatly missed.
Contributions may be made to Queen of all Saints Catholic Church, 606 So. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
