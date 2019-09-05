Joan Landers Nov. 27, 1928 - Aug. 8, 2019

Joan Landers, age 90 and a lifetime resident of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 8, 2019.
Joan Jane Chinski was born on Nov. 27, 1928, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Walter and Stella Chinski, nee Chlebowski. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic grade school, making her First Communion and Confirmation there and graduated from Elston High School. Upon graduation, she worked for her Uncle Frank in the family grocery store located at the corner of Pearl and Poplar streets. During this time, she met salesman Ted Landers and they were married two years later. To this union were born three sons.
While her boys were in school she worked at Gateway Industries as an assembler. Later she worked in sales at Mayer’s Children’s Clothing Store, a job she truly loved. In her spare time Joan enjoyed cooking, baking, painting, bird and squirrel watching and feeding, family card games (her version of seven card New York, fondly called “Busia’s Game”), all animals, especially her beloved dogs over the years and gardening, herbs and cactuses among her favorites. She enjoyed watching sports, mainly the Chicago Cubs, and Bears, but most of all her beloved Chicago Blackhawks. She was looking forward to the start of hockey season at the time of her passing. In her younger years she loved tanning, swimming in the family pool, bowling on a league, and bowling with her family. She was a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed target practicing with her family. Joan was very proud of her Polish heritage, enjoying polka music and dancing. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church and loved singing in the Polish Choir with her sister, Gerry accompanying on the organ. In 1979 she took the vacation of her lifetime, traveling “Out West” with her two younger sons. Yellowstone National Park, The Grand Canyon and the Rocky Mountains were amongst her favorite places. Family was everything to her, always saying that the way we would get together, laugh, and have fun was the real definition of family. She was a loving Mother and Busia to her grandchildren, always there for her family and willing to help in any way she could. Now she is an angel in Heaven watching over us.
Joan is survived by her sons Nick (Jill), Christopher, Patrick (Dawn), grandchildren Nicholas Landers (Chris Moore), Meredith Landers (Jon Noort), Danielle (Josh) Solano, great-grandchildren Connor and Garret Solano and many nieces and nephews dear to her heart.
She was preceded by her parents, her brothers Eugene, Daniel, Norman, her beloved sister Geraldine and cousins who were raised with her as sisters, Lucille, Gloria, Mildred and Jeannie.
The family would like to thank Dunes Hospice for the tender care afforded to their Mother in her last days. Thank you to all staff at Franciscan St. Anthony’s who cared for her as well.
Friends are invited to attend a time of remembrance on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 from 9-10:15 a.m. at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana and a mass to follow at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church at 10:45 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the donor’s choice.
