Jimmy Lee White, 73, of La Porte, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 in La Porte at Golden Living Fountainview Terrace.
A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Only 25 people will be allowed in at one time and we ask that social distancing be observed along with please wear a mask. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic a Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
