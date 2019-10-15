Jimmy H. Hunt, 78, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at noon at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pinhook Cemetery in La Porte, Indiana. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Jimmy was born Nov. 20, 1940, in Harrisburg, Arkansas, to the late William Clay and Mary Virginia (Embry) Hunt.
On Nov. 23, 1963, in Michigan City, he married Fern Streeting Hunt who is surviving in La Porte.
Also surviving is one daughter, Toni (Seung) Sim of Indianapolis; two granddaughters, Taylor and Brooke; one brother, Thomas (Zee) Hunt; one sister, Bertha (Bob) Schemburger; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one son Jimmy H. Hunt II.
Jimmy retired from NIPSCO as an electrician after over 40 years of service.
He was a proud Veteran who belonged to John Franklin Miller American Legion Post #37, Skwiat American Legion Post #451; VFW Post 2536; and the Moose Family Center #980. He was an experienced hunter and fisherman. He loved to do landscaping and work in the yard. He adored his cherished granddaughters, was a terrific husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
