Jimmy G. McMahan Sr., 90 of Wanatah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He was born Dec. 25, 1928 in LaCrosse to Elmo and Reba (Bruder) McMahan. Jimmy retired after 66 years as a truck driver. He was a member of LaCrosse United Methodist Church and the Moose Lodge of Knox. Jimmy loved spending time with his family.
On March 20, 1948, in La Porte, Jimmy married Betty I. Bailey who preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by their children, Jimmy (Kathy) McMahan Jr., Kenneth (Kris) McMahan, Susie (Charles) Mack, Gary (Jansie) McMahan, and Brenda (David) Wolf; 19 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Joyce LaFond. He was also preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jimmy G McMahan III; great grandson, Elijah Moore; and siblings, Patricia, Jess, Ronald and Dennis.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah, with a service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.