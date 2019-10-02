Jimmie W. Anderson, 74, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Chong Anderson; daughters Kimberly Anderson of Alexandria, Virginia and Michele Anderson of El Paso, Texas; sons Timmy Anderson and his wife, Eliza of Lakeville, Minnesota and Charles Anderson of Puyallup, Washington; brother Randal Anderson and wife LaQuita of Michigan City, Indiana; sister Peggy Anderson of Tishomingo, Mississippi; grandchildren Ethan, Eireann, Devin, Marcus, Ava, Seth and Jae; and much loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at the New Tacoma Cemetery’s Chambers Creek Chapel in University Place, Washington. Visit the New Tacoma Cemetery website to view the full obituary and sign the guest book.
