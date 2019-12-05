Jimmie Grant Jr. June 26, 1961 - Nov. 30, 2019

Jimmie “Jim Jam” Grant, 58, of New Buffalo, Michigan, departed this life on Nov. 30, 2019 at Franciscan Health.
Jimmie Grant Jr. was born June 26, 1961 to Jimmie Grant Sr. and Dorothy Wagner.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be at 12 noon, with Apostle Vera Roberts officiating. Viewing will be 11 a.m. until time of service. Internment will be Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in Elwood, Illinois, at Abraham Lincoln National Military Cemetery.
Jimmie Grant Jr. served in the Air Force branch of the military and he was very proud to be a United States Airman. He was a member of the Indiana Black Expo. He was a Master Hair Stylist. Jimmie was recently employed by Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, as a professional card dealer. He also continued his career as a Master Hair Stylist at New Buffalo Inn and Spa with the love of his life, Lisa Werner.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Warren L. George Sr. and Ruth George; paternal grandparents, Renett Wright and Isiah Simmons; four uncles, Warren George Jr., Adolphus George, Almon James George and Lamar George; and one aunt, Francine Ryan.
Jimmie leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Jimmie Grant Sr. and Pastor Dorothy (Joseph) Wagner, all of Michigan City, Indiana; three brothers, Joseph (Deon) Wagner of Rockford, Illinois, Derrick (Rachel) Grant of Seattle, Washington, and Johnnie Grant of Michigan City, Indiana; three sisters, Apostle Vera (Darrell) Roberts of Michigan City, Indiana, his baby sis Johnnetta Grant Rhodes of St. Louis, Missouri, and other baby sis Latisha Wagner of Michigan City, Indiana; a special companion, Lisa Werner of New Buffalo, Michigan; his loving puppy “Whiskey Rose;” along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
