Jim M. Bolding Feb. 17, 1962 - July 14, 2019

Jim M. Bolding, age 57, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 17, 1962, in Michigan City, Indiana, to William and Norma (Stroud) Bolding.
Jim is survived by his mother: Norma; brother: Jerry (Cindy) Bolding; niece Carrie Bolding and nephew Nathan Bolding; great nieces: Payton, Alexis, Rylee and great nephew: Nathan. He was preceded in death by his father: William Bolding.
Jim was owner of Pro Music in Michigan City, where he taught and played music everyday. He loved drumming. Jim also worked for the Michigan City Parks Department for several years.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, from noon to 1 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle with Pastor Bill Barnes of Faith City Assembly of God officiating and will conclude at the funeral home.
Memorial in Jim’s name may be given to Michigan City Parks Dept. or Michigan City High School Marching Band uniform campaign (Checks payable to Michigan City High School) 8466 W. Pahs Road, Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.