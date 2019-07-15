Jerry Krenz August 29, 1948 - July 3, 2019

Jerry Krenz, 70, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 4:09 p.m. in his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Rakoczy officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
He was born August 29, 1948, in Lubon, Poland, to the late Janusz and Zofia (Grajewski) Krenz. On February 16, 1974, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Helen Poplawski, who preceded him in death on December 6, 2004.
Surviving are two brothers, Tomasz Krenz and Witold Krenz, both of Poland; and several other family members and friends.
Jerry had worked for 30 years at Cole Fabricating and retired as a maintenance man at MCTD, Inc. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and had served in the Polish Air Force.
Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Renaissance Campaign, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit otthaverstock.com.
