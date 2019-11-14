Jerry Coleman Oct. 31, 1949 - Nov. 9, 2019

Jerry Coleman, 70, of La Porte, Indiana, was called home Nov. 9, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.
He was born Oct. 31, 1949, in Pikeville, Kentucky, son of Arnold Coleman and Anna Jane (Hylton) Coleman.
Jerry worked as a Post Cast Operator for Arconic before retiring. He was a practicing Catholic and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jerry was an avid sports fan always cheering on his Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago White Sox, and the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. Jerry also followed NASCAR and enjoyed watching the WWE and loved listening to old school country music. Jerry absolutely loved bowling on his senior league at Casey's and he thoroughly loved playing cards at the Swanson Activity Center and the Moose Club.
Jerry is survived by sister Nadine Younce of New Martinsville, West Virginia; sister, Dorothy (Larry) Bishop of Pendleton, North Carolina; sister, Roberta (Ronnie) Tackett of London, Kentucky; sister, Cynthia Powell of Prosperity, South Carolina; and sister, Carnita Coleman of Pikeville, Kentucky. Also surviving are the family of Ruth Principe; the Culp Family; and the Timm Family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Coleman; mother, Anna Jane (Hylton) Coleman; brothers, Jason and Gene Coleman; and sister, Jerlene Tackett.
A visitation will take place will be at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., La Porte, Indiana on Friday, Nov. 15 from 2-4 p.m. A Life Celebration will take place at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Silver Palace.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Swanson Activity Center for Older Adults, 910 State St., La Porte, IN 46350.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
