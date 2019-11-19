Jerry A. Johnson, 86, passed away Nov. 15, 2019.
Jerry fought a courageous and stubborn battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was a retired Warehouse Manager for Markey’s. Jerry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Indianapolis Bridge Center, the Eagledale Neighborhood Association and the Golden Eagles. He was also a graduate of Indiana University.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Orebaugh Johnson and parents, Walter and Margaret Logmann Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Gregory W. Johnson, Deborah Estes, Jeffery Johnson and Michael (Carla) Johnson; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Entombment will be in Floral Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Myeloma Research or IU Simon Cancer Center.
