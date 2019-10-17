Jerome J. Kucharski Oct. 7, 1931 - Oct. 14, 2019

Jerome J. Kucharski, 88, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 2:25 p.m. in Life Care Center of Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7- p.m., Monday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Monday in the funeral chapel.
He was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Joseph and Lottie (Layman) Kucharski.
Surviving are two nieces, Sharon Lynn Novak of Trail Creek, Indiana and Patti (Mick) Pawlik of La Porte, Indiana; and two nephews, Edward "Chip" (Judi) Kuc of Long Beach, Indiana and Larry (Debbie) Semla of La Porte, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Semla and Irene Novak; and two brothers, Edward Kuc (Kucharski) and Eugene Kucharski.
Jerome was an educator who taught English and History and he was also a care giver. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and the American Legion Skwiat Post 451.
Contributions may be made to the St. Stanislaus Renaissance Campaign, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.