Jeremy Allen Swedersky Sr. Aug. 31, 1971-Aug. 27, 2019

Jeremy Allen Swedersky Sr., 47, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be from noon-3 p.m., Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Aug. 31, 1971, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Steven Swedersky Sr. and Judith (Bunton) Swedersky. They both survive in Michigan City, Indiana. On July 17, 2019, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Melissa Creager who survives in Michigan City, Indiana along with his children, Sydni Swedersky, Jeremy Swedersky Jr. and Alyssa "Lu" Swedersky, step-children, Brandon Sparks and Amanda Sparks all of Michigan City, Indiana; four grandchildren, Rhylee Swedersky, Alixzandra Bean, Kambria Swedersky and Kasen Kemper; brother, Steven Swedersky Jr. of Tennessee and sister, Rita McKee of Jasper, Indiana; former spouse, Karey Harvey of Michigan City, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Millie and William Bunton, Donna and Donald Alumbaugh and Norman Swedersky Sr.
Jeremy was the owner and contractor of J & J Home Improvements, Michigan City, Indiana and served as "neighborhood dad" to many children. He was a caring, compassionate person who was always trying to aid and assist anyone in need.
