Jeremey “J.D.” Edward Daniel, 30, of Walkerton passed away unexpectedly at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at La Porte Hospital.
He was born May 11, 1989, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Gerald “Jerry” and Michelle “Shelly” (Tarnow) Daniel.
Jeremey was a laborer for Laborers Union Local 81, Valparaiso. He was a member of the American Legion Post 400, Fish Lake and Stillwell Rod and Gun Club. Jeremey was a fun loving, loyal and beautiful human at his best. He will be truly missed by his family and Fish Lake family. Jeremey always lit up a room with his witty personality. Peace be with him and his beautiful soul.
Surviving are the mother of his children, Jessica Darby of La Porte; three children, Paige, Clayton and Korie Daniel, all of La Porte; parents, Jerry and Shelly Daniel of La Porte; one brother, Nicholas Daniel of Hudson Lake; one sister, Jessie Daniel of La Porte; maternal grandmother, Sonja Tarnow of La Porte; paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Daniel of Salem Heights; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandfather, Wendell Tarnow; and great grandparents.
A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, July 15, 2019, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mill Creek with Pastor Dennis Meyer officiating. A visitation and viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, Indiana, 46350 or American Legion Post 400, 302 Lakeside Dr., Walkerton, IN 46574 in memory of Jeremey Edward Daniel.
