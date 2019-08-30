Jennifer Leona Fritts Aug. 4, 1979 - Aug. 27, 2019

Jennifer Leona Fritts, 40, of La Porte passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
She was born Aug. 4, 1979, in Michigan City, the daughter of Arthur Eugene Galligan and Deborah (Lingle) Jaske. Jennifer was a homemaker, a loving caring wife and mother.
On Aug. 9, 1997, in La Porte, she married Jason Fritts, who survives in La Porte. Also surviving are her children, John Fritts and Jordon Fritts; her mother, Deborah Jaske; her mother-in-law, Claudette Cantrell; sisters, Karen (Galligan) Myer of Michigan City and Shannon (Mike) Stell of La Porte; brother, Scottie Galligan of La Porte; sister-in-law, Tanya (Tim) Hellums; brother-in-law, Josh (Karen) Fritts; and seven nieces and eight nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Galligan; and stepdad, Dan Jaske.
She loved her family, fishing and God, and she always made you laugh.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Newhard Funeral Home, 58 W. Walnut, Westville. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Newhard Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pinhook Cemetery, La Porte. Memorial Donations may be made to the family. www.newhardfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.