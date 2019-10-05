Jeffrey A. Cusick Jan. 9, 1960 - Oct. 3, 2019

Jeffrey A. Cusick, 59, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 5:22 a.m. at the VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Tuesday and from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral chapel.
He was born Jan. 9, 1960, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late James and Louise (Shikany) Cusick.
Surviving are two sisters, Susan Cusick of Michigan City, Indiana and Mary (Robert) Chalhoub of Naples, Florida; brother, Patrick (Lori) Cusick of La Porte, Indiana; six nieces and nephews; and three great-nephews.
He was an electrician with the I.B.E.W. Local 531. Jeff was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the I.B.E.W. Local 531. He enjoyed being outdoors, feeding the deer and always put others first.
Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.