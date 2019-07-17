Jean Gregory Aug. 10, 1959 - July 12, 2019

Jean Gregory, 59, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. in her home with her family at her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Dennis Blaney officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born Aug. 10, 1959, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Jack D. and Angeline "Angie" (Piotrowski) Gregory. Surviving are sisters, Karen Auler and her twin Joan Gregory both of Michigan City, Indiana; two brothers, Jack (Lenore) Gregory, II of Westville, Indiana and Donald (Sjana) Gregory of La Porte, Indiana; brother-in-law, Craig (Kathleen) Enos of La Porte, Indiana; nephews, Brad Enos and Greg (Cindy) Enos along with nieces, Tracy Enos, Sara (Jason) Torres, Angela (Travis) Lawson, Laura Gregory, Stephanie (Mike) Jones, Erica Auler, Elizabeth Gregory and Amanda Auler and several great-nieces and great-nephews; She was preceded in death by sister, Kathy Enos; nephew, Bryon Enos; niece, Jenni Enos; niece, Susan Gregory.
Jean was employed at Weil-McLain Mfg as payroll manager for 33 years and for the last six years has been working in the accounting department of Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc., Merrillville, Indiana. Work ethic was one of her greatest assets, working until a few weeks before her death. She loved and enjoyed wildlife, vacationing, reading and especially being with her family.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 or to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
