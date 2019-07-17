Jean (Craft) Kretschmar April 2, 1937 - July 1, 2019

Jean (Craft) Kretschmar, formerly of Michigan City, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Sun Valley Lodge in Sun City, Arizona. Jean was born April 2, 1937, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Loyal and Mina Craft.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, David Kretschmar; her parents, Loyal and Mina Craft; and her brother-in-law, John Bayler of Trail Creek, Indiana. She is survived by her sister, Caral Bayler of Trail Creek, Indiana; her nephews, Mark Bayler and his wife, Anita of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Douglas Bayler and his wife, Jill of Lewis Center, Ohio; five grandnieces; and a grand-nephew.
Jean graduated in 1955 from Isaac C. Elston Sr. High School. In 1959 she graduated from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois, with a voice major. Jean traveled with the Kings Couriers of Chicago.
Jean had worked for 38 years for a savings and loan mortgage banker in Chicago as an administrative assistant.
Jean's body was donated to Science Care helping patients today and in the future. A private interment will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Phoenix, Arizona.
A memorial service was held July 6 at Horizon Community Church in Peoria, Arizona.
Jean loved to serve her Lord and help others. She volunteered at Boswell Hospital for many years. She also joined the Handi-Capables Club and served as secretary. She sang "God Bless America" at their monthly meetings.
Jean was greatly loved and will be missed!
