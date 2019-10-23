Jari L. Gropp Sept. 28, 1945 - Oct. 22, 2019

Jari L. Gropp, 74, of La Porte, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Miller Health and Rehab.
Jari was born on Sept. 28, 1945, in La Porte, Indiana, to Norman A. and Gloria J. (Dorman) Marsden.
On June 7, 1974, in La Porte, Indiana, she married Richard A. Gropp who survives. Also surviving are her children, Greg Bienz of New Haven, William (Angie) Kane Jr. of La Porte, and Jeana Kane of Valparaiso; four grandchildren, Gloria Beth Kane, James Kane, Branden Kane, and William Kane; two great-grandchildren, Adriana Kane and Isaak Napier; and sister-in-law, Dawn Marsden of Dallas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Fred and James Marsden; grandparents, Ulrey and Mildred Dorman and Mabel Marsden; and uncles, James Dorman and Kenneth Marsden.
Jari was a receptionist for many years at La Porte Animal Hospital. Her favorite past times included knitting, dancing, reading, and playing cards. Jari enjoyed visiting flea markets. She loved her flowers, especially her lilies. Jari enjoyed spending time and playing marbles with her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and her three children were her greatest pride and joy.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.
Memorial donations may be made to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
