Janis H. Kiff, 71, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Miller Health and Rehab in La Porte, Indiana.
Janis was born on Jan. 24, 1948, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Kenneth and Phyllis (Schudorick) Hedstrom. She attended Purdue University and Valparaiso University. Janis was a public school teacher for more than 42 years, with the final 38 at New Prairie Junior High. Janis was an avid reader who read in the stands at Purdue football games as a student, loved to read to her grandchildren and took great pride in her attendance at the monthly book club.
On Dec. 26, 1970, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Douglas A. Kiff, who survives. Also surviving are her mother; son, Scott (Natalie) Kiff of Pleasanton, California; daughter, Corinne (Mark) Hardesty of La Porte; three grandchildren, Claire and Blake Hardesty, and Julia Kiff; sister, Susan (Steven) Pollock of Layton, Utah; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Sally Cole.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will take place at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a local school or public library to honor her love of books or to The NewDay Foundation, a local organization that helps cancer patients, at PO Box 13, La Porte, IN 46352-0013.
