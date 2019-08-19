Janice M. Samm March 8, 1951 - Aug. 14, 2019

Janice M. Samm, 68, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 12:20 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Dennis Blaney officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born March 8, 1951, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Lawrence and Jeanette (Sliwa) King. She married Thomas Edward Samm Sr. who preceded her.
Surviving are a daughter, Shawna Popp of Michigan City, Indiana; two step-daughters, Judy Hough of La Porte, Indiana, Brenda Samm of La Porte, Indiana; two step-sons, Thomas Samm of Michigan City, Indiana and Jeff Samm of La Porte, Indiana; six grandchildren, Krystel Bassett, Andrew Popp, Brian Popp, Stephanie Popp, Kristin Walt, Kimmy Fairfield; best-friend, Phyllis Chambers of La Porte, Indiana; good family friend, Mike Abel of Michigan City, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence King and sister-in-law, Pamela King.
Janice was a self-employed tax preparer. She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Wall Gang and Women of the Moose #935. She enjoyed karaoke, flea markets, antiquing and arts and crafts.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.
