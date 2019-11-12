Janette "Jan" Ellen Zarco Nov. 13, 1960 - Nov. 7, 2019

Janette “Jan” Ellen Zarco, 58, of Michigan City, passed away unexpectedly at 1:55 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
She was born Nov. 13, 1960, in Michigan City, Indiana, to LeRoy and Barbara (Hahn) Hancock.
Jan graduated from Rogers High School in Michigan City.
On Dec. 16, 1978, she married Gary Martin, who preceded her in death in 1987.
On Jan. 6, 1990, she married Gregory “Ziggy” Zarco, who preceded her in death in 2018.
Also preceding her in death was her father, LeRoy Hancock.
Surviving are her mother, Barbara Hancock of Michigan City; one son, Joshua Martin of Crown Point; one granddaughter, Felicity Martin of Crown Point; and four brothers, Terry (Gail) Hancock of California, Hollie (Aundrea) Hancock of Virginia, Lonnie (Linda) Hancock and Jeffery Hancock both of Michigan City.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Pastor Dennis Pickens officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Jan and her husband, Gregory, will be laid rest together at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, immediately following the service.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the son, Joshua Martin, to be directed to the charity of the families’ choice.
