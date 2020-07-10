Janet R. Kovall, 76, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:07 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Visitation will be from 10-10:30 a.m., Thursday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
