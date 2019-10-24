Janet L. Scott Feb. 6, 1947 - Oct. 17, 2019

Janet L. Scott, 72, of Michigan City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Her wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Stadium Inn from 1-4 p.m.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Janet was born Feb. 6, 1947, in Michigan City, to the late Clair and Irene (Gazler) Johnson.
Surviving is one daughter, Shelly R. Long of Michigan City; ten grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Heather, Caden, McKenzie, Haley, Jeff Jr., Rachel, Derek, and Lisa six great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenny (Joan) Johnson of Michigan City, best friend, Judy Mazur; and close family friends Brittany LaClaire and Lee McDaniel and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one son Jeff Long, and two grandsons Troyce and Dalton.
She was a CNA who worked at Woodview Nursing Home for 23 years and then did private in home care for 14 years.
She was a Life Member of the DAV and a former member of the Women of the Moose Chapter #935. She was a very caring person that would help anybody.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to the family.
