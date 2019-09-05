Jane M. Deeb April 18, 1960 - Sept. 3, 2019

Jane M. Deeb, 59, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 12:55 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born April 18, 1960, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Alford R. and Mary Lou (Timm) Kolodiej.
Surviving are daughter, Margaret (Steven) Deeb; two sons, Matthew Deeb and Benjamin Deeb; five grandchildren, Anthony Underwood, Anabella Underwood, Andrew Underwood, Aubrey Underwood and Mabel Crutchfield; brother, Alan (Barbara) Kolodiej; and several cousins and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Alford R. Kolodiej; and daughter Dana Deeb.
Jane was a graduate of Purdue University with degrees as a medical technologist and in environmental science. She worked for St. Anthony Hospital for 25 years in the laboratory and then at the Franklin Clinic for six years. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and daughter. She loved to cook and do her crossword puzzles each day. She was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church and showed compassion to many people. She will be so missed by those who loved her.
Contributions may be made to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church 606 S. Woodland Ave. Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
