Jane G. Karras Sept. 19, 1958 - Aug. 6, 2019

Jane G. Karras, 60, of Trail Creek, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Evansville, Indiana, after a long time battle. Her battle is won and she is now at peace.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Barnes. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Jane was born to the late James and Leota L. (Sacks) Karras on Sept. 19, 1958, in Michigan City, Indiana.
Surviving are two sisters, Roberta Karras of Trail Creek and Jean Karras, her twin, of Trail Creek; one niece, Jena Karras; one great-niece, Madilynn; and many, many, loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her companion of more than 35 years, Nate Leeks; and her brother, Roberta's twin, Robert James Karras, who died Feb. 22, 1957.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ for more than 20 years. She had a very special twin bond with her sister Jean. They always stayed close and there favorite saying was "It's a twin thing."
She was a 1976 Graduate of Rogers High School and always had a smile on her face and loved to make people around her laugh.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. By sissy and by twin.
Memorials may be made to the family.
