James W. White Jr. Feb. 5, 1963 - Nov. 19, 2019

James W. White Jr., 56, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 3:32 p.m. in his home.
Private family services will be conducted. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
He was born Feb. 5, 1963, in Michigan City, Indiana, to James W. and Nancy (Jackson) White Sr.
Surviving are three daughters, Kayla (Andrew) Hawk of La Porte, Indiana, Jessica (Brian) Lower of La Porte, Indiana and Brittney Ramsey of Portage, Indiana; his mother and step-father, Nancy and George Payne Sr. of Michigan City, Indiana; three step-daughters, Krystal Torres of Lake Station, Indiana, Crystal Norris of Plymouth, Indiana and Dominique Bruner of Rensselaer, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; three sisters, Sandra White, Sheila Ryba and Lisa (Bill) Atwood, all of Michigan City, Indiana; and his brother, George (Donna) Payne Jr. of Logansport, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, James W. White Sr.; and grandparents, Thelma and Levi White and John and Nancy Jackson.
James had worked as a supervisor at Aero Metals. He enjoyed camping, fishing, landscaping, playing music (especially the air guitar), working on anything and being with his family. His pet dogs were the world to him.
Contributions may be made to the family of James W. White Jr. in care of the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.