James W. King, 76, of Hamlet passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Jim was born on Dec. 28, 1942, in Tiptonville, Tennessee, to Elvin and Syble (Lambert) King.
On April 17, 1961 in Steele, Missouri, he married Linda Lawson who survives. Also surviving are his children, Steven (Kathy) King of La Porte and Tracy (Trent) Boyd of Avilla; five grandchildren, Bethany (Andrew) Brantley, Travis King, Katelyn Parsons, Jennifer Parsons and Ethan Boyd; one great-grandson, Evan; brother, Billy King of Alma, Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He was preceded by his parents and grandparents.
Jim was a laborer for many years at Howmet, where he retired after 37 years . His favorite past times included fishing, golfing, bowling and gardening. Most importantly, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Larry D. Owen officiating. Burial will follow at Tracy Cemetery, Hamlet.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.
We would like to thank Cheryl and Randy Barney for their love, comfort and continued support to Jim and our family.
Condolences may be shared with the family
