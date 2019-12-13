James Michael (Mike) Phillips Dec. 31, 1957 - Dec. 10, 2019

James Michael (Mike) Phillips, born on Dec. 31, 1957, to James (Jim) William Phillips and Joyce June Phillips, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jim, in 1993. Surviving is his mother, Joyce; wife Kim (Read) Phillips;, daughter, Ashlee King; and grandchildren, Aidan Kelly and Aryanna Perez, whom he loved so very much. Mike is also survived by his brother, Scott Phillips; sister-in-law, Sheila Phillips; nephew, Aaron James-William Phillips; Susan Phillips; and nephew Ty Williams. Mike enjoyed talking with his nephew Aaron about politics, history and current events.
Mike graduated from Rogers High School in 1976, followed by obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Management from Purdue University and his MBA in finance from Indiana University. Mike worked at Carpet Town in La Porte, Indiana, for several decades and loved spending his days with Chris Barth, the rest of his Carpet Town Family and all his customers, many who became friends. He enjoyed managing Carpet Town’s men’s softball team, who referred to him as Coach. Mike loved watching sports, particularly football and Indy Car auto racing and just relaxing with all his four-legged friends. He and his brother Scott enjoyed a lifelong, mostly good natured, Bears-Packers rivalry. When not at a race with his cousin Brad Phillips, they loved to swap football stories from their playing days and talk about their dads – Uncle Ron (Rock) Phillips and Dad Jim Phillips. Most of all, Mike loved to be surrounded by family and friends. His lifelong friends included Bob Peo, Bill Cooney, Jon Miller, John Lindstrom, Dave Johnson and Rick Thalmann.
Mike devoted many years helping support and care for his Mother and enjoyed Friday night dinners with Mom, Susan and Sheila. Mike truly never met a stranger – he had time for everyone and genuinely loved learning about their lives. Mike will be remembered for his kindness to everyone, his smile and his big, hearty laugh. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. and on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from noon-1 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Funeral service to be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle with Pastor Bill Fine of St. Johns United Church of Christ officiating.
Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mike may be given to Michiana Humane Society, St. John’s United Church of Christ or donor’s choice.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
