James Leroy Swing, 82, of La Porte, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Brentwood, La Porte.
James was born on Sept. 21, 1936, in La Porte, Indiana, to Jake and Florence (Draves) Swing. He was a graduate of La Porte High School and Valparaiso University.
Surviving are his brothers, Bruce (Alice) Swing of Venice, Florida and Roger (Linda) Swing of Loveland, Ohio; two nieces; and one nephew. He was preceded by his parents.
James was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was an avid fan of La Porte Slicers and Chicago Cubs.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Rev. Dr. Kendall "Ken" Schaeffer officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 111 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte, IN 46350 or to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
